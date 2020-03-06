Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $521,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.27.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.