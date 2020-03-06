Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

