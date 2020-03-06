BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Bank of America raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

