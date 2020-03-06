iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

