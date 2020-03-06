Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $72.76 and a one year high of $95.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.