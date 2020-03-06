Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,288.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

