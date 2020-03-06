Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

