Blackcrane Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,487,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,936,000. AVITA MED LTD/S comprises about 39.9% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 6.64% of AVITA MED LTD/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $706.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.45. AVITA MED LTD/S ADR has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

