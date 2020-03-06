Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after buying an additional 780,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 680,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,010,000 after buying an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 674,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after buying an additional 90,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 211,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3,071.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

