BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,795 Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.