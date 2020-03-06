Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $211.46 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.25. The stock has a market cap of $539.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Finally, TH Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

