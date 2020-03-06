Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires Shares of 303,653 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Franklin Covey accounts for 1.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 2.20% of Franklin Covey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,386,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $427.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,495.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.