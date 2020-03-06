Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.14% of Servicemaster Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the third quarter worth $207,000.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $35.82 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

