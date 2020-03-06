Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for about 3.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.29% of EPAM Systems worth $33,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,403,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $155.30 and a one year high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.