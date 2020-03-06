Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.