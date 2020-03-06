Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,953 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Infosys by 49.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 662.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,059,273 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after buying an additional 14,289,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

INFY opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

