BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $717,000 Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 21.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Twitter by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Twitter by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 94.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,215 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

TWTR stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.