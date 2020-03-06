Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.08.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.94 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.