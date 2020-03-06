Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires New Stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Nutanix accounts for about 0.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 50.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nutanix by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,906,012. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 429.65% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

