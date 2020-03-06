Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $31,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

