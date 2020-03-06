Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 884.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,996 shares of company stock valued at $64,023,309. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 237.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYX. Wedbush raised their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

