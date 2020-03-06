Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. Crowdstrike comprises 0.3% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.52.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,271,745 shares of company stock worth $431,978,975.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $55.92 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

