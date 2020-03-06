BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,804 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.61 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.