Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) is Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 434.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,471 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy makes up about 2.4% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGE stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Tallgrass Energy LP has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

