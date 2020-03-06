Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,000. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

