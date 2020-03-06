FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in FMC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $19,214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a one year low of $70.62 and a one year high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,288 shares of company stock worth $40,214,179 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

