Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $8.94 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

