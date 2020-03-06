Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Stake Increased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,383 shares during the period. Mobile Mini comprises about 3.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.82% of Mobile Mini worth $30,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MINI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti raised their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

