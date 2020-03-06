Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for about 4.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $40,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 284.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 116,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

SSTK opened at $38.19 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

