Bernzott Capital Advisors Raises Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares during the quarter. Cinemark accounts for 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.68% of Cinemark worth $27,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after buying an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,340,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,685.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

