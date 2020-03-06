Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 33,598 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management accounts for 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.13% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

