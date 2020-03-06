Bernzott Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,915 shares during the period. PlayAGS makes up approximately 1.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 3.85% of PlayAGS worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PlayAGS by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGS. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on PlayAGS from to in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

