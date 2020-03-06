BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 63.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $151.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $137.42 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

