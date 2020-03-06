BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,173 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,182. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.56 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

