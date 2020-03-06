Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

NYSE:TMO opened at $312.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

