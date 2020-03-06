BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,817 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

