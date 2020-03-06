SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the quarter. SP Plus accounts for about 3.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 3.87% of SP Plus worth $37,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 610,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $860.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.