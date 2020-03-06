Blackcrane Capital LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 6.6% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after buying an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $69,945,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

