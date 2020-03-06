Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.66% of Medpace worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MEDP opened at $96.31 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.23.
In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks set a price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
