Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.66% of Medpace worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $96.31 on Friday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $229.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks set a price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

