Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $27.23 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises approximately 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.47% of Stericycle worth $27,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period.

SRCL opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $40.06 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

