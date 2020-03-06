Barclays PLC Purchases 79,397 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,397 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

