Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after acquiring an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

