SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 284,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

SJW stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

