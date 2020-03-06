Barclays PLC Sells 150,623 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,931,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after purchasing an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,726,000 after purchasing an additional 219,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

