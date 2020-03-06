Barclays PLC Acquires 18,593 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $21.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

