Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 759,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Catalent comprises 4.5% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Catalent were worth $42,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Catalent by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after acquiring an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

