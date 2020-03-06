Barclays PLC Acquires 34,909 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

