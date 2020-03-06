Barclays PLC Purchases 16,543 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,769.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,785,000 after buying an additional 107,981 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,217,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $51.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In related news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

