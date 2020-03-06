Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 309,048 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 161,124 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,484,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 487,758 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

DSX stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Diana Shipping Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Diana Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

