10,065 Shares in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

